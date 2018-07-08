Disabled protesters block Ben Gurion Airport

Dozens of handicapped protesters block road at Ben Gurion Airport to demand disability pension be equal to minimum wage.

Approximately 30 activists from the “Handicapped Become Panthers" group blocked traffic leading into Ben Gurion Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The blockage is part of the renewal of the protests demanding that the disability pension disabled citizens receive from the state be equal to the minimum wage.

During the demonstration, activists blocked the road and shouted slogans such as "We want justice, not charity," "Justice for the handicapped, not for the rich," and "Shame on the government."

Police who arrived at the scene attempted to direct traffic despite the protest. At the same time, the police distributed bottles of water to the disabled demonstrators.

The Airports Authority prepared in advance for the demonstration and urged passengers on flights scheduled for the afternoon and early evening to arrive eat the airport early.

The demonstrators threatened "more extreme measures" if their demands are not met.