New town approved for Arava region

Final approval given for new town near Ir Ovot as part of plan to boost southern Israel's Jewish population.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Building the new village in the Arava
Press Release

The National Planning and Building Committee approved a new village in southern Israel named Ir Ovot.

This approval comes three months after the approval of the Sub-Committee and is the final stage in the planning process.

The plan for the establishment of the town of Ir Ovot is based on a government decision dating back to 1979. The District Committee decided to recognize Ir Ovot for the purpose of expanding a new rural community throughout the central Arava in order to boost the region's Jewish population.

Tuesday's debate was held following the approval of the District Committee and the Sub-Committee and as a last step for the final and formal approval of the establishment of the new community settlement in the Arava.

During the discussion, a presentation was offered that showed the environmental impact of a new village. According to the approval given by the committee, the new settlement will include 500 families and will be spread over a wide area of some 1,100 dunams.

The work will commence within the next few weeks in conjunction with the JNF and is part of a project intending to bring the number of residents in the area from 4,000 to 15,000.




