German airport terminal evacuated

The German police announced Tuesday morning that it was evacuating two platforms at Terminal 1 of Frankfurt airport due to a security alert.

In addition, passenger boarding for planes on floors 2 and 3 was suspended.

The airport informed passengers that most of the flights were expected to be disrupted as a result of the evacuation and suggested that they check the status of the flights they planned to arrive.

The state authorities refused to elaborate on the security alert that led to the evacuation of part of the airport.

The Bild newspaper cited a police spokesman who said that an unauthorized person had managed to pass through the security inspection area and disappeared.