Trump on sanctions: I am asking for world peace, nothing less!

US Pres. Trump promises: Anyone doing business with Iran won't do business with the US.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his goal in sanctioning Iran is world peace.

"The Iran sanctions have officially been cast," he tweeted. "These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level."

"Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran Monday.

The sanctions target Iran's access to American dollars and steel and automobile industries, ban trade with Iran in gold and other precious metals, and include other sanctions which were lifted under the 2015 deal.

Additional sanctions will be imposed on November 4, targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries.