Watch: Thousands at Klezmer Festival in Samaria

Thousands of men, women, and children participated in the International Klezmer Festival held in Samaria for the third year.

On one stage were the best artists who came from Germany, Canada, Spain, and Moldova. Among others, Pan-flute player Konstantin Moskowitz of Moldova, accordion virtuoso Enrique Aguerta of Spain,

as well as Boris Sichon, a multi-instrumentalist from Canada, who plays on 150 unconventional instruments.

צילום: דוד אסולין אהרון רזאל בפסטיבל הכליזמר בשומרון

"Samaria needs and loves culture, and artists enjoy coming here," says Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. "The BDS movement and its like can continue barking but the convoy passes. We'll continue to develop and intensify both the cultural and the communal Samaria."

Israeli artists including Ariel Zilber and Aharon Razel participated in the festival. The thousands of participants also enjoyed musical activities for children, art stalls, street musicians, and more.

The event was produced for the third year by the Settlements Division of the Shomron Regional Council together with "Buzz Productions" and under the artistic direction of clarinetist Hanan Bar Sela.





