Gal Gadot to play new role

"Wonder Woman" Gal Gadot is close to signing a deal with Showtime for a series on Hedy Lamarr's life and career, Variety reported.

Gadot would star in the series, as well as executive produce it.

Born in Austria, Lamarr became one of the most famous American film stars of her generation. She starred in Samson and Delilah, Come Live with Me, and Boom Town. She was also an inventor, developing a signal to help the Allied armies disrupt radio-controlled torpedoes during World War II.

Technology from her invention is used in wifi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Winner of the 2004 Miss Israel contest, Gadot later pursued a film career, landing roles in major Hollywood films including the Fast & Furious series, Date Night, and Keeping Up with the Joneses.