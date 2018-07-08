New York women's group opposes Israel-Hamas agreement

Crown Heights women's group says plan to make peace with terror group is 'reckless,' will only endanger Israeli lives.

The Crown Heights Women For The Safety And Integrity of Israel on Tuesday publicized a letter opposing the proposed Egyptian-UN peace agreement between Israel and Gaza.

The plan aims to facilitate greater coordination between Hamas and Fatah terrorists under the guise of reconciliation.

"In our view, the plan is extremely reckless and, if achieved, will only serve to increase the already perilous situation Jews are living under in Southern Israel," the group wrote.

"These anti-Semitic Arab thugs have victimized, murdered and scarred thousands of precious Jewish lives in Israel and beyond with their terrorist activities, r”l (G-d forbid - ed.); they deserve no recognition or reward.

"Both Hamas and Fatah make no secret of the materiel support they receive from Iran, Hezbollah and other sponsors of terrorism. Israeli leaders must not capitulate to this plan that will place Jews in grave danger throughout Israel.

"Furthermore, in light of the PA’s outright refusal to renounce its 'pay-to-slay' program that rewards terrorists for attacking and killing Jews, we are astounded Israeli decision makers would even consider listening to a proposal that would strengthen the Palestinian Authority's (PA) 'administrative powers' in Gaza."

The group also noted that the proposed plan gives Gaza, and the Hamas terror group ruling it, both an airport and a seaport, but does not force them to disarm.

"Suggestions about building up infrastructure in Gaza along with the possibility of a port will not incentivize Hamas to lay down arms and make peace - not even for five years!" they emphasized. "It’s an old and unsuccessful idea that originated in the Camp David Accords and has not been proven to either better Arab/Palestinian lives or to redirect their energies toward peaceful relations with Israel."

"Both the PA and Hamas leadership are corrupt and have taken the enormous funds they’ve received from around the world to line their pockets and inculcate their community with a culture of hatred and violence that will take a long time to reverse.

"Israeli leaders must stop perpetuating the charade that ceasefires, goodwill gestures, or accords are the stopgap to Arab terrorism. Doing so is both deceptive as well as demeaning to the thousands of Jewish victims who have died or suffered from Arab malevolence."

The women also expressed hope that Israel's government would focus on the Jewish right to live securely in Israel: "As we wrote before, we remain hopeful that the recent Cabinet and Knesset vote rescinding sole war declaration powers from the Prime Minister and Defense Minister signals a fresh step toward focusing first on the Jewish right, both Biblical and civilian, to live securely in our Homeland and free from menace, protected by an elected government."

"In sync with Jewish Law and in line with the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s directives, the Knesset and Cabinet’s vote means, then, that protecting Jewish lives is not a game of politics but rather an obligation in pikuach nefesh (saving lives - ed.).

"We, therefore, urge Israeli leaders to give the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s 3-Point Plan For Peace a chance: [1)] Let military experts, who are not under pressure politically, be the ones to determine Israel’s security needs. [2)] Plan strategy and follow through until the job gets done. [3)] Settle Jews throughout the entire Land, particularly in those places most contested - but without lots of noise and fanfare - because a Jewish presence is the best deterrent against enemy infiltration and enemy aggression for it signals we Jews really do believe in our G-d Given right to live here.

"We believe Restoring Law and Order is the order of the day. It is time to remove the warmongers and bullies from their place beginning with retaking Gaza."

Discussing the issue of the PA's "refugees," they wrote: "As to the so-called “refugee” problem, Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin has crafted a well-thought out solution. His plan offers the Arabs living in Gaza and under the Palestinian Authority a choice of either relocating elsewhere with a generous exit package or remaining by pledging allegiance to the State of Israel and its laws. The plan releases these people from the grip of corrupt leaders along with the promise for a better life. Interestingly this is actually something the Rebbe quietly suggested all the way back in the early 1950’s."

"Introducing the 7 Universal Noahide Laws, about which the Rebbe spoke of, will also help to imbue the Arab/Palestinian community with a new sense of peace and purpose.

"Renewing the Jewish presence in Gaza will also right the wrongs committed by the 2005 expulsion and restore peace and prosperity to Israel’s Southern region, coast and Sinai border.

"As to the objections and inevitable complaints that will arise, the Rebbe offers some sage advice: 'It makes no difference whether Israel settles one place or the entire border...'

"Finally, in keeping with the Rebbe’s lifelong motto, we suggest: Hamaaseh hu ha'ikar (the main thing is action - ed.)."

The letter was signed by Tamar Adelstein, co-ordinator Crown Heights Women for the Safety and Integrity of Israel, as well as members of the organization's American Board, Israel Board, and Rabbinical Advisory Board.