Report: Israel to demand information on Hamas-held prisoners

Israel will not lift blockade without word on Hamas captives, including IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, Arab sources report.

Dubai's Khaleej Online on Tuesday reported high-ranking sources in Gaza said Egypt's efforts to implement an agreement between Hamas and Israel were in danger of failure.

The report, which was carried by Israel's Channel 10 Television, said that Israel agreed to some of the clauses in an amended Egyptian document but strongly opposed to others.

Among those Israel opposed were the complete lifting of the economic sanctions on Gaza before formal and serious negotiations on a prisoner exchange are held. Such an exchange would require Gaza to give Israel "information about the fate of its soldiers, whom Hamas has been holding since 2014."

The sources added that Israel conveyed a message to that effect to Egypt.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel Hayom reported that internal Arab conflicts, including within Hamas, may cause the the Egyptian peace agreement to fail. The report noted that while Hamas' diplomatic wing is in favor of an agreement, its military wing believes in open conflict with Israel.