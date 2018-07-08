Pedestrians are in danger

New report exposes cities in which pedestrians are most likely to be hit by cars.

A new report from Israel Hayom and the "Or Yarok" organization revealed Israel's most dangerous cities for pedestrians.

Or Yarok, literally "green light" is a lobbyist organization dedicated to reducing the number of road accidents in Israel.

Topping the danger list is Tel Aviv, where the highest number of pedestrians are injured relative to the city's population. According to the joint report, 2,128 pedestrians have been injured in Tel Aviv over the past five years, for a total of 428 per year and 4.85 individuals injured per 1,000 residents.

In second place on the list is the city of Bat Yam, where 4.24 pedestrians per 1,000 residents were injured over the past five years , with a total of 110 injured per year.

Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, came in third place, with 3.18 pedestrians injured per 1,000 residents.

Road accidents killed 372 in 2016, and 364 in 2017. During the first half of 2018, 151 people died as a result of road accidents.