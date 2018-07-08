'No chance for an agreement on Gaza'

MK Motti Yogev skeptical an arrangement in Gaza is possible, says Israel cannot escape responsibility over the enclave.

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said on Monday that the Cabinet's discussions on the international efforts to achieve an agreement Gaza cannot produce a real result.

"There is no chance for any arrangement in the Gaza Strip. We will not be able to escape Gaza, not from a humanitarian standpoint and not from a security standpoint," Yogev told Radio Darom 101.5FM.

He explained that there are two reasons for this. "The first reason is an ideological one - the Gaza Strip is part of the State of Israel, and we cannot escape it. The second reason is security. Those who run away from terrorism - terrorism pursues them."

The cabinet on Sunday convened to discuss an Egyptian-brokered peace agreement with Hamas.

On Monday, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that Hamas had agreed to a "gradual" ceasefire.

According to the report, which was not confirmed, the ceasefire will begin with a cessation of Gaza terrorists sending incendiary kites and balloons into Israel. In exchange, Israel has agreed to remove the latest sanctions on Gaza.

Last month, Hamas promised to gradually end the use of incendiary kites and balloons. However, the group then claimed that it is incapable of ending the attacks unless Israel first reopens the Kerem Shalom crossing, which was closed following three months of attacks on Israel.