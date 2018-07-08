Understand the truth: This is how the world works

You have to understand how the world works and what we’re supposed to do about it, which is very important to do at this time of year.

Does chaos rule the universe? Science seems to say so, life seems to confirm that, and the Torah says it outright.

It has to if we’re going to have free will and use it in a meaningful way. More important, without it we can’t earn the right to receive the ultimate good for which Creation exists.

But you have to understand how it works and what we’re supposed to do about it, which is very important to do at this time of year. It is for this that we are judged on Rosh Hashanah.