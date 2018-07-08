Victoria Coates, special assistant to President Donald Trump and acting senior director for the Middle East at the National Security Council, speaks about the new sanctions on Iran.
Tags:Radio, Donald Trump, NPR, Iran Sanctions Act
|
Trump's consultant: Doing business with Iran? It's going to stop
President Trump's special assistant weighs in on Iran sanctions.
Trump signs order re-imposing sanctions on Iran
White House
Victoria Coates, special assistant to President Donald Trump and acting senior director for the Middle East at the National Security Council, speaks about the new sanctions on Iran.
Tags:Radio, Donald Trump, NPR, Iran Sanctions Act
top