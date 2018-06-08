'Europe works to save Iranian economy and Ayatollah regime, responsible for terrorist attacks and attempted attacks on European soil.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman today tweeted a whimsical proposal for an unique diplomatic initiative whereby a comedian might penetrate Europe's "madness" vis-à-vis Iran.

"Where is Sacha Baron Cohen when someone needs to disguise himself as an Iranian Ayatollah and go to meet European leaders? Maybe he could figure out what madness grips them. Europe is working to save the Iranian economy and the Ayatollah regime that is responsible for a series of terrorist attacks and attempted attacks on European soil, including recently. Simply madness," Liberman tweeted.

Jewish comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is famous for the ridiculous-yet-convincing personalities he has used to impersonate various stereotypes, drawing candid and unfiltered reactions from the victims of his enactments.

Here Baron Cohen in his "Borat" character convinces an entire Tucson honkey-tonk to join him in a round of Throw the Jew down the well so my country can be free: