Hezbollah: Israel killed Syrian scientist

Terror-affiliated newspaper says killing of scientist accused of developing chemical weapons part of Israeli effort to keep Syria weak.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization accused Israel of carrying out the assassination of a Syrian scientist Saturday night.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with the terrorist group, stated that the prevailing assumption was that Israel was behind the killing of Aziz Asbar, the head of the scientific research center in the city of Masyaf.

Asbar was killed when his car exploded in Masyaf. He was believed to have been involved in the development of chemical weapons for the regime of Bashar Al Assad. Asbar's driver was also killed in the explosion, which took place near the scientist's door.

According to the Lebanese article, the assassination is part of Israel's war aimed at preventing Syria and its allies from rehabilitating their military capabilities following the devastating Syrian civil war- with an emphasis on preventing the development of precision weapons.

The Syrian army blamed the Israeli air force for the attack, but Israel did not respond to the reports. Two Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack and the factory was severely damaged.