A large explosion occurred near the Bologna Airport in Italy Monday afternoon, killing one person and injuring 55 people.

Video footage posted to social media showed a massive fireball and smoke plume rising from the scene of the explosion.

The explosion occurred on the freeway close to the airport. The blast was reportedly the result of a large collision involving two trucks.