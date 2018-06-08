Police closes investigation of Jerusalem mayoral candidate Leon

The investigating units believe that nothing has been found against Moshe Leon showing a criminal offense and tax offenses," police said.

The Israel Police has completed an investigation into alleged criminal activity by mayoral candidate of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon who is suspected of public corruption and integrity offenses, as well as tax offenses.

"At the end of the investigation, the investigating units believe that nothing has been found against Moshe Leon showing the committing of a criminal offense and tax offenses,” the police said.

“The investigation file will be forwarded to the State Attorney's Office for review and a decision.”

The investigation was conducted by the National Fraud Investigation Unit at the Lahav 433 unit in conjunction with the Tel Aviv Tax Authority's investigations with the Tax Authority and with the assistance of the State Attorney's Office for Taxation and Economy.

Leon recently announced his candidacy for mayor of Jerusalem and is considered one of the top three candidates vying in the race.

While the police’s announcement may provide a bit of a boost for Leon in the race for mayor, the final decision on whether to close the case is ultimately in the hands of the State Prosecutor's Office.