Family injured in fire released from hospital

Ilanit Oz and her two children were released home on Monday from Shaare Zedek Hospital, a hospital spokesperson said.

The three had been severely injured in a Jerusalem arson last week, and were unconscious and breathing with assistance. The family's father also suffered serious injuries, but was transferred to the burns unit at Tel Hashomer Hospital.

Police opened an investigation immediately after the fire, determining that the cause was arson and that the main suspect, who is in his 30s and a resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, was responsible.

Later, police suspected that there were additional suspects involved, who knew about the Arab suspect's intent and helped him plan the arson. They were arrested and taken for interrogation.

One of the suspects, a woman in her 30s, is believed to have known about the main suspect's intent and to have provided him with the means to carry it out. She is also suspected of aiding the main suspect in masking his identity and escaping the scene.

The third suspect, a 22-year-old, is suspected of knowing the main suspect's intentions and aiding him in masking his location immediately after the arson.