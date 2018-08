Youth runs after 5-year-old who fell out of a moving car in Ashdod.

A five-year-old boy on Monday fell from a moving vehicle in Ashdod.

Tzuriel, the youth shown in the video as running to save the boy, told Channel 10, "There was a red light, and then I suddenly realized that a boy was flying."

"I told the driver who was with me to stop, and I ran to him. There were a lot of vehicles which continued driving, but I didn't think about that. I just wanted to save him."