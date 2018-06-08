Iran FM: Iran isn't isolated, US is

Iranian FM Zarif calls US withdrawal from deal 'bullying,' says US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, are 'isolated.'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday that the leaders of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel were isolated in their hostility to Iran.

"Today, the entire world has declared they are not in line with US policies against Iran," Zarif said in a speech, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"Talk to anyone, anywhere in the world and they will tell you that [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, [US President Donald] Trump and [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed] bin Salman are isolated, not Iran," he said.

With US sanctions set to return against Iran on Tuesday following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, Zarif acknowledged there were difficult times ahead.

"Of course, American bullying and political pressures may cause some disruption, but the fact is that in the current world, America is isolated."

Following Trump's May announcement, European Union leaders promised to work together to keep the deal alive, despite Iran's threats to leave the deal if it does not serve their interests.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US sanctions on Iran, scheduled to be renewed Monday, will be rigorously enforced and remain in place until the Iranian government radically changes course.