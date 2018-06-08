Incendiary kite lands in Samaria

Incendiary kite sent from Shechem lands near Samaria winery. Regional Council head says arson attempts 'likely to harm only Arab fields.'

Samaria residents on Monday morning reported that an incendiary kite originating near Shechem (Nablus) landed near the Tura Winery on Mount Gerizim.

The kite landed near the vineyards, but did not cause significant damage.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said, "According to security sources, this is a laughable attempt by local Arabs to harm the area and its agricultural fields."

Pointing out that Samaria's topography is not the same as that of the Gaza border area, Dagan said, "Anyone who releases an incendiary kite here will probably only harm fields belonging to local Arabs."

"Either way," he added, "we're not concerned. The settlement here is very strong and it will continue to grow and develop. We trust the IDF and security forces, who stand here day and night guarding our land."