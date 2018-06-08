Arabs attack Jewish shepherds in Binyamin region

The three shepherds were lightly injured and are now being treated in the area.

Three Jewish shepherds were attacked by Arabs a few days ago, near the community of Rimonim in the Binyamin region, the Honnenu organization said.

The shepherds were attacked by a number of Arabs who threw stones at them. The three were lightly injured and are now being treated in the area.

According to Honnenu, army forces who arrived at the scene arrested the attackers, and now the army intends to transfer them to the Binyamin police.

Attorney Haim Bleicher is assisting the shepherds on behalf of the organization in filing the complaint and in exercising their rights as victims of crime.