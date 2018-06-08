Police arrest 2, detain 3 on corruption

All five suspects were allegedly involved in bribery, receiving fraud and deception and breach of trust.

Investigators of the police's Lahav 433 unit arrested two suspects Monday morning for questioning and detained three other suspects.

All of the five are suspected of involvement in bribery, receiving fraud and deception and breach of trust. One of the two detainees is a civil servant in a local authority.

The civil servant allegedly received benefits equal to money in exchange for the benefit of others, in violation of the law. When the suspects were arrested, their homes and offices were searched.

