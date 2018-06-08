Osama Bin Laden's son marries 9/11 hijacker's daughter

Hamza Bin Laden weds daughter of Mohammed Atta, who piloted plane into the Twin Towers. Hamza seen as rising star in Al Qaeda.

The son of Osama Bin Laden has wedded the daughter of one of the terrorists involved in the deadly 9/11 terror attack.

In an interview with the Guardian, Osama Bin Laden's family said that Hamza Bin Laden. 29, had recently married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, who piloted the hijacked American Airlines jet into the Twin Towers in 2001.

Hamza is seen as a rising star in the Al Qaeda terror network and reports say that he is attempting to become the group's leader.

In 2017, Hamza bin Laden can be seen saying in a 10-minute video that Muslims in “America, the West and occupied Palestine” should carry out attacks against Jews and Americans.

The video includes clips of terror attacks that have been perpetrated around the world, including some from Israel.

Hazma bin Laden said it is not necessary to travel to Syria and join the Islamic State. “Know that inflicting punishment on Jews and crusaders where you are present is more vexing and severe for the enemy,” he reportedly said in the video.

American and NATO targets are appropriate where there are no Jewish targets, he said.