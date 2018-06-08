Eric Pesach Harbor, a food consultant, believes that "the secret to a healthy lifestyle was written hundreds of years ago."

Many people who seek preventive medical services are surprised to discover that the foundation and rules for good health have existed for hundreds of years.

The Eric Pesach Harbor Center food consultant brings you the story of the Jewish rabbi who said thousands of years ago almost everything we know about a healthy lifestyle.

His name is common in many parts of the world: Rabbi Moshe Ben Maimon. Otherwise known as Rambam, or Maimonides, he was a scholar, physician, and philosopher of the Middle Ages, one of the most fascinating figures in Jewish history and medicine. Rambam was born in 1135 in Spain and, unlike many others who were ahead of their time, received great respect and appreciation for his knowledge in his own lifetime.

Eric Pesach Harbor: "Beyond the daily care of patients, he wrote many books in the field of medicine, health rules, health problems, obesity, and even how to restore the body to its natural and desirable weight."

Eric Pesach Harbor adds: "Even after hundreds of years, the rabbi's articles are relevant. Doctors who are exposed to his words for the first time are surprised to discover that he has already treated and studied various medical topics that receive great attention in our time."

As a rule of thumb, it is recommended not to eat unless you are hungry and not to drink unless you are thirsty because we do not always distinguish between hunger, which is a real and physical need caused by a decrease in blood sugar levels, boredom, or just an escape to a momentary consolation.

Besides, Rambam emphasizes that it is forbidden for a person to refrain from going to the bathroom and that the waste must be removed from the body as soon as it is felt. Otherwise, the food sticks to the intestinal walls and causes rotting and poisonous gases.

Diets that limit us to specific amounts or doses can cause depression and a feeling of suffocation during the process. Therefore, because each person has a different stomach capacity, Rambam recommends not eating to satiety, but to 75%. According to his articles, if a person waits for about 15 minutes, he will begin to feel a real sense of satiety even though at the end of the meal he feels that he still wants to eat. For the same reason, he recommends chewing a lot and slowly.

Eric Pesach Harbor adds, "Another interesting point that the rabbi relates to dieting. One of the biggest mistakes of a person who begins a diet process is the perception that if he eats low-calorie products or if he eats in small quantities, he will become thinner and healthier. Recent studies prove that the rabbi's approach to the subject is correct."

Another recommendation is not to drink water during the meal, but only afterward.

Food before bedtime

A warning that has become accepted throughout the medical world is the reason for not eating before bedtime. As we sleep, the digestive system undergoes a process of preparing to remove the waste in the morning, so if you eat before bedtime, the food will not digest properly.

The issue of exercise and sport is of paramount importance. Rambam warns that those who do not exercise, even if they eat healthily, harm the entire body and even the metabolism.

What to eat first

The order of the meal is of great importance, and therefore one should always start with easy food and then switch to harder-to-digest foods such as meat, chicken, etc.

The menu should change from season to season, so in the summer you should eat cold foods and try to use as few spices as possible and in the winter, hot foods with many spices.

"Some foods are terrible and worthy that a person should never eat them," Rambam writes. "Salty and old fish, smoked salty cheese, smoked salted meat, old wine and every dish cooked or roasted to the point of losing its flavor and smell."

According to the Eric Pesach Harbor Center, many studies have confirmed Rambam's articles and warnings, such as the prohibition on eating honey until the age of one year. Indeed, scientists discovered that there is a bacterium in honey that the baby does not overcome until this age. Another example is to sleep at least 7-8 hours a night to balance all hormonal activity in the body. Scientists also saw that few hours of sleep caused obesity, eating disorders, attention deficit problems and more.

"In summary, we understand that human health depends on several levels: mental state, stress and ease, sport and food," food consultant Eric Pesach Harbor food consultant concludes.