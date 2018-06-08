Leftist activist asked: What is your opinion of Netanyahu?

Jewish-American leftist activist Simone Zimmerman, who in the past served as an advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders, was detained on Sunday evening for about three hours at the Taba Crossing between Israel and Egypt, Haaretz reported.

Zimmerman, who now works for the Gisha organization, said she was asked by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) why she came to Israel to work with Palestinian Arabs and not with Jews, and whether she had previously published her political views.

Zimmerman and her friend Abby Kirschbaum were asked, among other things, what their opinion is of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Three hours later, the two were allowed to enter Israel.

“I’m at the border after a weekend in Sinai and Israeli authorities have detained me and my friend Abby for the last three hours. We are being questioned solely about our political opinions and activities vis a vis Palestinians, especially in the occupied territories,” tweeted Zimmerman.

Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg responded to the incident and said, "The political ‘questionings’ on the border must stop. Israel is not a police state and the Shin Bet is not a private police force whose target is to police the opinions of the Prime Minister."