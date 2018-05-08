Five dead in plane crash in California

Airplane crashes at CVS parking lot in Orange County, killing five passengers.

Five people were killed on Sunday when an airplane crashed at a CVS parking lot in Orange County, California, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

NBC4 reported that the plane went down around 12:30 p.m. local time in the 3900 block of Bristol Street in Santa Ana.

All five victims were passengers on the airplane. No one on the ground was injured.

The Cessna 414 fixed wing aircraft is registered to an owner in San Francisco, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.