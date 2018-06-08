Trump hits back at mainstream media

US Pres. Trump slams media at Ohio rally, former Obama administration official says Trump should ignore media, remain 'above the fray.'

US President Donald Trump "hit back" at mainstream media at a Saturday night rally, Fox News reported.

At the Ohio rally, Trump asked participants if they had heard the media apologize for a mistake in reports about him.

Earlier, CNN's Jim Acosta said that "the President of the United States should not refer to us as the enemy of the people."

"All I'm asking you to do sir, is to acknowledge that right now and right here."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who responded to Acousta, said she was the "first press secretary in the history of the United States that's required Secret Service protection."

"The media continues to ratchet up the verbal assault against the President and everyone in this administration," she emphasized. "Certainly we have a role to play but the media has a role to play for the discourse in this country as well."