End of Hamas-Fatah peace deal?

Palestinian Authority's Abbas infuriates Egypt's Pres. El-Sisi furious as Egypt tries to broker peace between Hamas, PA, and Israel.

A Palestinian Authority (PA) source close to PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas reported "unprecedented" tension between Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Maariv reported.

The source told London's Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that there had been a deterioration in the relations with Egypt, and that el-Sisi is infuriated that at an internal Fatah meeting, Abbas told party members that el-Sisi was "the leader of the revolution" - a term used by el-Sisi's Egyptian opponents.

The source also noted that Abbas sees el-Sisi's plan as including some aspects of US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century."

Abbas has repeatedly promised to foil the American deal.

Meanwhile, Hamas official Hussam Badran has said that "calm, war, and peace are a national decision and nothing will be implemented without the agreement of all Palestinian parties," Maariv noted.

"We wil not agree to the creation of a Palestinian state in Gaza alone, and Gaza's issues are connected not only to Hamas but to all the Palestinians."

Badran is currently in Gaza, discussing the Egyptian-brokered peace plan with Abbas' Fatah, as well as a peace plan with Israel.

A PA source told Maariv that "it seems that coming to an agreement between Hamas and Israel...is easier than coming to an agreement between Hamas and Fatah."