Tags:Ishay Ribo
Israeli Jewish music stars present French duet
In first, Ishay Ribo and Amir Hadad sing duet. Hadad was the first Israeli to represent France in the Eurovision contest.
Ishay Ribo and Amir Hadad
Public relations
|
MainAll NewsMusic & Entertainment Israeli Jewish music stars present French duet
Israeli Jewish music stars present French duet
In first, Ishay Ribo and Amir Hadad sing duet. Hadad was the first Israeli to represent France in the Eurovision contest.
Ishay Ribo and Amir Hadad
Public relations
Tags:Ishay Ribo
top