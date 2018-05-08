Plane crash in Swiss Alps kills 20

Police confirm vintage plane crashed in Swiss Alps, killing everyone on board.

Twenty peple died during a Saturday plane crash in the Swiss Alps, police confirmed.

Victims included 17 passengers, two pilots, and one flight attendant. Among the victims were a couple and their young son.

The flight, operated by JU-Air and en route from Locamo to Duebendorf, crashed in the canton of Graubuenden, on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain.

The plane in question was a vintage Junkers JU-52, manufactured between 1931-1952.

JU-Air has suspended all flights until further notice.

An investigation has been opened.

On their website, JU-Air wrote, "The JU-Air team is deeply saddened and is thinking of the passengers, the crew and families and friends of the victims."