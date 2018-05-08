Akiva and Yiscah began volunteering at ALEH Jerusalem three years ago. Now, they celebrate their engagement.

Akiva and Yiscah began volunteering at ALEH Jerusalem, an organization which helps cihldren with complex disabilities, three years ago.

Together, the two advanced projects and initiatives for the children, organized a summer camp, and received an award for their excellent volunteering.

For Yiscah's birthday, Akiva planned a special outing for her and the very sick ALEH member under her charge: Together, the two got on a "wish ambulance" which took them to the Western Wall. For both Yiscah and her young friend, the trip was a dream come true.

One month later, Akiva proposed.

This week, during summer camp and surrounded by ALEH campers, Akiva and Yiscah celebrated their engagement.

Participating in the camp are 32 children with severe mental and developmental difficulties, and 100 staff members, volunteers, and National Service volunteers who helped create two days of fun activities for the children, giving them experiences which they are unable to enjoy on a day-to-day basis.

Activities included a soft climbing equipment, arts and crafts, a fair, ODT activities, and a visit to the Lego exhibition at Tel Aviv's port. The camp ended with a special ceremony at the port.

Akiva and Yiscah emphasized that even while preparing for their wedding, they won't stop thinking about ALEH's children, and are already searching for a wheelchair-accessible hall so that as many children as possible will be able to participate in their celebration.

ALEH Jerusalem CEO Shlomit Grayevsky said, "We are happy to be celebrating with this couple, especially at our annual summer camp, which is the highlight of the year for ALEH's children."

"Akiva and Yiscah are a significant part of the ALEH Jerusalem family, and are an eternal proof of the fact that 'giving creates love.'"