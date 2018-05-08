Likud directs fire at Shaked

Public criticism of Prime Minister following demonstration last night as usual leads to attack by Netanyahu's people on Jewish Home Party.

The Likud movement today sent a message to try to link Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to one of the organizations behind the Druze demonstration in Rabin Square last night.

"The Likud views with severity the fact that the Justice Ministry is cooperating with the leftist organization Anu, an organization that receives funding from the NIF and stands behind anti-government protests around the Nationality Law," the statement said.

The Likud added that they "demand that Shaked stop immediately association with the organization and make sure the Justice Ministry does not transfer funds and does not cooperate with left-wing organizations working to topple the right-wing government."

On Friday, Israel Hayom reported that Anu. an organization supported by the New Israel Fund, was one of the organizers of the demonstration in Rabin Square.

It was announced today that the organization won a tender by the Justice Ministry Equality Commission establishing a pool of experts from Ethiopia.