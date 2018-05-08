Serious accidents in elite Maglan unit

Fighter jumps into thorn thatch seriously wounded in back; another fighter hit in stomach during unauthorized Krav Maga exercise.

Two serious accidents occurred in the elite Maglan unit over the past month, according to a report today on Kann News.

In the first case, a fighter who jumped into a thatch of thorns in a unit exercise was severely injured in the back, apparently from a rock that was in the thatch, causing irreversible damage. The soldier is hospitalized and has undergone surgery.

In another Maglan incident, a unit officer conducted Krav Maga training at a base in the south, without proper authorization.

One of the soldiers absorbed a punch to the stomach during the exercise and complained of pain, but the officer decided not to refer him for medical treatment. When the pain worsened, the soldier was evacuated in moderate condition to the hospital.

IDF sources confirmed the details and said the two cases were being investigated at high levels. It was reported that the IDF decided to stop some training in Maglan following the two serious accidents.