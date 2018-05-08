Driver who ran over boy regrets and apologizes

Driver suspected of hitting Eylon Shalev-Amsalem released to house arrest. 'My heart's with the family and dear parents,' said driver.

The Tel Aviv Magistrates' Court today ordered the release of Eli Bar-Zakai, the driver suspected of running over the boy Eylon Shalev-Amsalem, killing him.

According to the court's decision Bar Zakai will remain under house arrest until August 27.

Bar-Zakai's lawyer said after his release: "Eli is now released to his home after long days in detention. This is a serious incident. We'll wait for the State Prosecutor's Office decision and see the investigation materials."

After his release to house arrest, Bar Zakai referred to the boy's death and said, "I express deep remorse for the case, a very unfortunate incident.

"My heart's with the family and the dear parents. I hope that the blessed Holy One will give them strength and with G-d's help they'll no longer know sorrow," added Bar Zakai.