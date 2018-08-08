Tragedy in Tiberias: Mother of 9 dies suddenly

The Ovadia family of Tiberias is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of their mother from a heart attack.

The Ovadia family of Tiberias is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of their mother. Mrs. Ovadia passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. Mrs. Ovadia was completely healthy, and now she is gone. She leaves behind nine young children and a bereaved husband.

A heart attack is not something you can prepare for. It can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time. That is why death from cardiac arrest is so frightening: you can't see it coming. This factor has added to the grief of the Ovadia family; they are simply in shock.

Avital, the oldest Ovadia girl, tells us about the terrible situation without her mom: "It is very hard to cope without a mother, we need help to return to our routine, to normal life." Watch the video here. What is normal life without a mother? The young Ovadia orphans are in a state of shock and disbelief. They have lost their mother so abruptly without and now they are orphans.

An emergency fund has been set up to help the young Ovadia orphans, to provide them with everything that their mother would have wanted for them. No one can return their mother to them, but we can make sure that they never lack for anything that they need.

"Please help us," says Avital, "and G-d should bless you with only good and happy things."

