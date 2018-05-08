New recruits' hands burned because of direct order

New recruits who enlisted in the 401st Armored Brigade reported injury and abuse at the base, when commanders ordered them to do push-ups on hot metal stairs while the temperature 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) outside, according Channel 2 news.

As a result, many of them suffered burns on their hands and were exempted from duty. Only later did one of the commanders admit it was wrong for commanders to order the exercise.

Other testimony indicates soldiers had to sit tense for 50 minutes with their hands behind them without moving their heads in a crowded room with no air conditioning. Additionally, recruits said whoever moved his head was punished while commanders shouted at them.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said in response, "The recruits were ordered to sit tense and be attentive during a lesson given by the commanders. The incident will be reexamined and if we find inappropriate conduct there will be disciplinary action. As for the second case, the incident is not consistent with IDF values and does not characterize what happens at the base. Those responsible for the incident were tried by the commanders in disciplinary proceedings."