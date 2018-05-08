'The cry of the Druze comes from true pain'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed this morning on Reshet Bet the protest rally held last night against the Nationality Law.



"The cry comes from true pain. To say that the Druze were incited is simply not true,” Shaked said but emphasized, “The Nationality Law does not harm the rights of the individual. In the state of Israel there are individual rights for everyone, and national rights for the Jewish people," she said.



Thousands of people participated on Saturday night in a solidarity rally with the Druze community in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv in protest against the Nationality Law.

The spiritual leader of the community, Sheikh Mu'afak Tarif, Brig. Gen. (res.) Amal As'ad, former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, and former army personnel, social activists and other local leaders were in attendance.

"Throughout our lives, we have taken pride in the enlightened, democratic and free Israel for which human dignity and freedom are a supreme value and a cornerstone of its strong foundations," said Sheikh Tarif during his speech at the rally.



"We have never challenged the Jewish identity of the state. No one can teach us what closeness is, and no one can preach about loyalty to us," he said. "The military cemeteries and hundreds of casualties testify to it. Just as we fight for the existence of the state, we are determined to fight for the right to live in equality and dignity. We are Israelis, we are brothers.”