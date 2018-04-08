Romania police probe anti-Semitic graffiti at Elie Wiesel's home

Police launch inquiry after discovering 'public toilet' and 'Nazi Jew' scrawled on home of Holocaust survivor.

Romanian police on Saturday announced a probe into anti-Semitic graffiti found on the walls of the house where Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace prize winner Elie Wiesel was born.

The graffiti, which appeared overnight Friday, was quickly removed by local authorities.

According to JTA, the fluorescent pink graffiti that was painted on the Memorial House Elie Wiesel in Sighet in eastern Romania read "public toilet" and "Nazi Jew lying in hell with Hitler" as well as "Anti-Semite pedophile."

"An inquiry is underway to identify those responsible," police spokeswoman Florina Metes said, adding that officers were studying footage from surveillance cameras.



"This grotesque act represents an attack not only on the memory of Elie Wiesel but on all the victims of the Holocaust," said the national institute for Holocaust studies, which is named after Wiesel.

The Israeli embassy in Romania condemned an "unprecedented anti-Semitic act," and expressed the hope that those responsible would be swiftly brought to justice.

Wiesel, born in northern Romania in 1928, survived Auschwitz and devoted his life to keeping memories of the Nazi genocide of World War II from fading away.

He settled in the United States after the war and helped challenge the widely held assumption in Romania, following decades of communist rule, that the Germans alone were responsible for the Holocaust.

In 2003 he headed a panel of experts that found that between 280,000 and 380,000 Romanian and Ukrainian Jews, as well as 11,000 Roma, perished on Romanian soil under dictator and Nazi ally Ion Antonescu.

He received the received the Nobel prize in 2001.