Russia: U.S. sanctions will not work

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday downplayed new U.S. sanctions imposed on a Russian bank over North Korea-related activities.

“Even U.S. politicians, who suffer from a particularly sharp form of Russophobia, have started to admit that attempts to put pressure on Russia do not work,” Ryabkov said, according to Reuters.

Earlier, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Russia’s Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, for handling transactions for North Korea in violation of United Nations bans.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the sanctions "send a message to Russia, which the U.S. accuses of not doing enough to stamp out North Korea’s illicit-weapons operations."

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, commented on Russia’s violations of Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

“Credible reports of Russia violating UN Security Council resolutions on North Korean laborers working abroad are deeply troubling. These reports are especially concerning as they come just one month after Russia refused to acknowledge North Korea’s violations of the UN oil cap and blocked a United States request to enforce sanctions and put a stop to it. Until we see the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea there can be no easing of sanctions,” said Haley.

“Talk is cheap – Russia cannot support sanctions with their words in the Security Council only to violate them with their actions,” she added.

