Incendiary balloon lands on roof in Be'er Sheva

A balloon suspected of being an incendiary balloon was found on Friday evening on the roof of a house on in Be'er Sheva.

A police sapper who arrived at the scene removed the balloon. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

This marks the second time that an incendiary balloon sent into Israel by Gaza terrorists landed within Be'er Sheva, which is located over 40 kilometers (25 miles) away.

On Monday, police sappers arrived at Be'er Sheva's Ringelblum St. following a civilian report that a balloon attached to a suspicious object had landed on the street. The sappers closed off the street, reopening it after the device had been neutralized.

Over the past three months, Gazan arson terror, also known as "kite terror," has scorched over 25,000 dunams (6,177.6 acres) of Israeli land, most of which is agricultural land, nature reserves, and forests.

It has also damaged homes, and the incendiary objects have landed near Israeli preschools.

