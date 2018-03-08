Israeli citizen killed in accident in Hungary

44-year-old from Arab city of Arraba killed in head-on collision on road connecting Budapest and Debrecen.

An Israeli citizen was killed on Friday in a car accident in Hungary.

The man has been identified as Bilal Darawshe, 44, of the northern Israeli Arab city of Arraba. The accident occurred on the road which connects between Budapest and Debrecen.

Darawshe’s wife and three children were injured in the head-on collision and were hospitalized in three local hospitals.

The Israeli Consul in Budapest and the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs Department of the Foreign Ministry are assisting the family.

Earlier this week, an Israeli woman was killed in a car accident in Val Thorens, France. She suffered critical injuries in the accident and later died of her injuries.

