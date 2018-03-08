US Treasury imposes new sanctions on North Korea

Sanctions hit Russia’s Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, for handling transactions for North Korea in violation of UN bans.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Russia’s Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, for handling transactions for North Korea in violation of United Nations bans.

The punitive move ramps up the Trump administration’s campaign to pressure Pyongyang to eliminate its nuclear-weapons program.

The new sanctions came as President Donald Trump continued to pursue negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

“The United States will continue to enforce U.N. and U.S. sanctions and shut down illicit revenue streams to North Korea,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Our sanctions will remain in place until we have achieved the final, fully-verified denuclearization of North Korea.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the sanctions "send a message to Russia, which the U.S. accuses of not doing enough to stamp out North Korea’s illicit-weapons operations."