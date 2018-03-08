Chain collision near entrance to Jerusalem

Six vehicles were involved in the crash. Deputy Chairman of Binyamin Council emerged unscathed.

A chain collision involving six vehicles occurred Friday afternoon near the main northwestern entrance to Jerusalem, on the exit ramp that leads to the Begin Highway.

Several people were injured.

One of the vehicles involved was that of Yisrael Gantz, the Deputy Head of the Binyamin Regional Council, a part of Judea and Samaria. Gantz and his family emerged unhurt.

The initial collision occurred when one vehicle slammed into the one in front of it. Gantz was in the third vehicle, and managed to brake in time. A fourth vehicle that was going down the ramp behind Gantz's braked suddenly and overturned, hitting the rear of Gantz's vehicle.

Gantz, who is also a medic, provided some of the injured with first aid before the arrival of emergency teams.