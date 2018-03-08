Six injured in accident south of Jerusalem

Three injured seriously, three others suffer moderate to light injuries. Children among the injured. Route 60 closed off.

Three people suffered serious injuries in a frontal collision between two vehicles Friday on Highway 60, south and west of Jerusalem. Three others suffered moderate to light injuries.

The crash occurred near Neveh Daniel, in the Etzion Bloc.

The IDF, along with Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah teams have been administering first aid to the injured and evacuating them to hospitals in Jerusalem.

The road was blocked to traffic and police are investigating the accident's circumstances.

"The accident is a serious one, involving two vehicles," said Danny Gur, Deputy Head of United Hatzalah in the Etzion Bloc. "Fire crews operated on the scene to extricate victims who were trapped in the vehicles. Along with other medics and IDF medical teams, we gave the victims initial medical care at the scene of the accident. Some of them are children. They were then evacuated in IDF and MDA Intensive Care ambulances to hospitals in Jerusalem."