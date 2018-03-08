Jewish Home MK: Supreme Court will castrate Nationality Law

MK Bezalel Smotrich says Supreme Court will render new law meaningless, slams politicians who 'don't stop apologizing.'

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Bezalel Smotrich
Flash 90

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) responded on Friday to the appeal submitted to the Supreme Court against Israel's newly-passed Nationality Law.

The law defines Israel as the Jewish People's nation state. It has come under fire for being "racist" but does not harm the rights of non-Jews in Israel.

According to Smotrich, the Supreme Court will "castrate" the law.

"The Supreme Court won't disqualify the law," he tweeted. "If it did, that would be the beginning of its end. But it will castrate the law by interpreting it in a way which removes all the meaning."

"The issue is that it will use weak politicians, who went into hysterics from the left-wing campaign and don't stop apologizing and explaining that the law is declarative and doesn't change anything. Guys, for G-d's sake, stop it."




