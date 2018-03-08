Turkish Foreign Minister: Sanctions will not help US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Turkish FM as administration demands release of American pastor. 'Turkey was put on notice.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğl in Singapore following the imposition of US sanctions on several Turkish officials in response to Turkey's imprisonment of a US pastor.

Çavuşoğl called the meeting "constructive" and said that the two countries had agreed to work together to resolve their differences.

"We have said from the start that the other side's threatening language and sanctions will not get any result. We repeated this today," Çavuşoğl said.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions on Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in response to the continued incarceration of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

Secretary of State Pompeo told reporters following the meeting that the US had put Turkey "on notice notice that the clock had run out and it was time for Pastor Brunson to be returned and I hope they'll see this for what it is: a demonstration that we're very serious."

"Brunson needs to come home as do all the Americans being held by the Turkish government," he added. "Pretty straightforward. They've been holding these folks for a long time. These are innocent people."