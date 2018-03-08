American embassy in Jerusalem to expand

Jerusalem Municipality approves plans to expand the U.S. embassy in the Israeli capital.

A subcommittee of the Jerusalem Municipality has approved plans to expand the U.S. embassy in the city, Hadashot TV reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the expansion plan includes the addition of office space and the addition of service areas, among other things, and in effect includes changes that will expand the work area and activity of the embassy and thus allow more employees to operate from Jerusalem.

The permit includes an expansion of 700 square meters, including 350 square meters in the existing structure and an additional 350 square meters underground.

Mayor Nir Barkat said that "this is another stage in establishing the status of the embassy in the capital of Israel, which will strengthen the connection between Israel and the U.S. and, in particular, provide a tailwind to President Trump's historic decision."

The Jerusalem Municipality said that the approved expansion was only the first step and that additional extensions of the embassy are in the planning stages, in coordination with the Americans.

President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December and relocated the embassy to the city on May 14, the date in 1948 on which the State of Israel was established.

Guatemala and Paraguay followed suit and also relocated their embassies to the Israeli capital.

The Czech Republic has pledged to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem as well. A report at the end of July indicated that Moldova will do so as well.