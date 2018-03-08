British police arrest terror suspect in London

20-year-old man arrested in north-west London on suspicion of plotting terrorist acts.

British police on Thursday led an operation to arrest a 20-year-old man on suspicion of plotting terrorist acts, Scotland Yard said, according to The Guardian.

The suspect was arrested in north-west London.

Counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan police were assisted by the firearms command during the pre-planned operation, the force said. Nobody was injured.

The man, from north-west London, is being held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, according to The Guardian, and is in custody at a south London police station.

Britain has suffered several terrorist attacks in recent years, including four deadly attacks last year that killed 36 people.

In June, an alleged ISIS supporter who encouraged attacks on four-year-old Prince George of Britain admitted to a string of terror offenses.

MI5 chief Andrew Parker recently warned that ISIS jihadists are plotting “devastating and more complex attacks” and called for a close security partnership between Britain and the European Union.