The effects of distorting facts on Jewish identity and Aliyah The lying spin involved in the war of words against Jewish identity and Israel can strengthen Aliyah. Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Flash 90 Aliyah Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of The Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the dynamic of believing the Jew hating rhetoric to the extent that tragically Jews in the Diaspora along with the general public become "convinced" thereby in an attempt of Israel's enemies to chip away at the Jewish Identity, Israel and Aliyah.



