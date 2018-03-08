It's been fifteen years, but the saga isn't over

15 years ago, the Bar Or family went through a tragedy that no one should have to go through – they lost their 12-year-old son Avraham in a terrorist attack.

Traveling home after praying at the Western Wall, the family was riding Jerusalem's #2 bus when suddenly an Arab terrorist (who had boarded the bus dressed as a Jew) blew himself up.

Dozens of passengers were killed and many more were injured. Unfortunately, Avraham Bar Or was one of the victims who lost his life.

The entire family was scarred from the horrific attack, and they have been suffering ever since from mental problems, traumas, fears, and financial hardships. Recently, they were evicted from their apartment, and they have nowhere to go. Their daughter is ready to get engaged, but the family doesn’t have money to pay for her wedding.

They set up a Cause Match page to raise some money for a home and for their daughter’s wedding, and we are trying to spread the word to as many people as possible so that Klal Yisrael (the People of Israel) can help this family get back on their feet. Please consider donating to this family in need!

Thank you!